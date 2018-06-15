Jeff Golblum is up for appearing in a new sequel to 'The Fly'.

The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star famously starred in the 1986 cult movie, directed by David Cronenberg, about an eccentric scientist who accidentally turns himself into a fly and now he's keen to make another instalment.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting about the possibility of a sequel, Goldblum said: ''I don't think my character would be involved because of course I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy.

''But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways!

''Who knows, I don't know but David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I'd like to work with him again, I'll tell you that.''

Cronenberg adapted 'The Fly' into an opera in 2008 but the 65-year-old actor never got to see it and wishes he'd be able to see how they altered the material.

Goldblum said: ''I wish I could see that opera that David Cronenberg directed. I never saw that so people seem to still have fun doing something with that material. Oh, you know, who knows?''

A sequel to 'The Fly' was released in 1989, with no involvement from Goldblum or Cronenberg, and was dubbed a flop.

The director did begin work on his own sequel but was forced to abandon the project in 2012 due to budget issues.

It has been reported that Fox are now working on their own reboot of 'The Fly' but, again, with no involvement from Cronenberg.

Goldblum has just revived another of his cult characters - scathing chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm - in the new 'Jurassic Park' movie.

And he has become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - playing The Grandmaster in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Goldblum hinted he could reprise that role in a future film.

He said: ''Well, I'd love to. That character, if you look at all those decades of Marvel comics, is immortal along with his brother The Collector. I think I had a game with Death once, won both our immortality and he has more superpowers than anybody so he could do a lot more interesting, entertaining things. I know he's been satisfying himself with having games. He loves games and he's the best at games but he can do a lot of things. I love Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso, the people at Marvel. They're spectacular to work with. They're brilliant and lovely.''