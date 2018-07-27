David Cronenberg wouldn't care if ''movies disappeared overnight''.

Although he has been making films for five decades, the 75-year-old director insists he isn't obsessed with the medium and can imagine his life without movies.

In an interview with The I Paper, he said: ''If movies disappeared overnight, I wouldn't care. The cinema is not my life.''

Cronenberg no longer goes to the cinema to watch new movies and instead prefers to watch movies in the comfort of his own home in Toronto, Canada.

He shared: ''Cinema is dissolving, the big screen is shattering into a million small screens. Like the human body, it is evolving and changing. It's not that I need it to die or change. I am just observing it - and observing it in myself. At a certain point, I just stopped going to cinema for various reasons. I don't go to the cinema any more ... Filmmaking isn't dead it is just that cinema is no longer the cathedral that you go to where you commune with many other people.''

Cronenberg is famous for his body horror movies, such as 'Videodrome', 'The Fly' and 'Scanners', many of which are considered to be classic of the genre.

The 75-year-old filmmaker is not precious about his work and doesn't care if they are remade for modern audiences.

He said: ''I don't have either a financial or a legal interest in these movies and so if they happen, they happen.''