The former Talking Heads star unveiled his plans for his modern take on the 15th century heroine's life last year (16), and now he has found his leading lady in Lampert, a touring member of the band Tune-Yards.

Alex Timbers will direct Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, which will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett and co-star Broadway's Jonathan Burke, Terence Archie, James Brown III, Mike MCGowan, and Michael James Shaw, reports BroadwayWorld.com.

Previews begin at Manhattan's Public Theater on Valentine's Day (14Feb17), ahead of an official opening on 15 March (17).

Byrne previously explained the show will contain "very little spoken text" with "anthemic and spiritual music".

Sharing what drew him to rework the historic story, he told fans, "Why has this story endured over centuries and been made into so many plays and movies? Because it's about someone - a nobody, a teenage girl - who inspired others to act, to overthrow their oppressors and take charge of their lives. She transforms from an innocent, into an androgynous warrior, and finally a martyr.

"Joan's story is about the power of the individual to make a difference and (for me) the hubris and sometimes oversteps that often go along with that. In other words - it's completely relevant."

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire reunites Byrne with Timbers, who also directed the rocker's last production, Here Lies Love, about another historical female figure, former Philippines First Lady Imelda Marcos. That musical, which debuted in 2013, was co-written with British DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, and also premiered at the Public Theater.