Bosses at the university have invited musicians including Solange Knowles and Questlove to discuss the influence of the pair, who both died last year (16).

The conference, titled Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince, will feature a series of talks, concerts, and roundtable conversations, with Solange giving a keynote speech examining how Prince influenced activism in pop music.

An announcement on the New Haven, Connecticut university's website read: "Celebrating the work of David Bowie and Prince, Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign will explore the careers of two singular musicians who changed the face of popular music culture in the second half of the twentieth century."

Also appearing at the free event, which runs from 25 to 28 January (17) will be Prince's drummer Sheila E.

The conference will close with a gig from indie rockers TV on the Radio.