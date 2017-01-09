The No Plan EP was released on Sunday (08Jan17), on what would have been the late music icon's 70th birthday.

Bowie died two days after turning 69 last year (16).

The EP features three new tracks - No Plan, Killing a Little Time, and When I Met You. His hit song Lazarus from his final album Blackstar makes up the four-song release, which is available to download on iTunes.

Fans were also treated to a new video for No Plan, which was posted online to coincide with the EP.

Model Iman, Bowie's wife of 23 years, celebrated her late husband's birthday by sharing a touching hand-drawn image of the singer as a young boy on Instagram. The 61-year-old also posted a black-and-white photo of the pair embracing on a beach on Instagram on Friday (06Jan17).