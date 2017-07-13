David Bowie and Queen's unreleased tracks are classic ''rock 'n' roll'' numbers, their former roadie has teased.

Peter Hince was the iconic British rock group's travelling crew member when they collaborated with the late music legend - who passed away in January last year after a secret battle with cancer - on 'Under Pressure' in 1981.

In his new tome, 'David Bowie: I Was There', Hince said they had done much more together than the one song.

In an excerpt obtained by the Guardian newspaper, he wrote: ''They ... performed some original songs they did together , and also covers. They were just jamming in the studio, and it all got recorded - 'All The Young Dudes', 'All The Way From Memphis' and various rock classics.''

Speaking to the publication, Hince teased there are some real gems of Bowie and late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - who passed away from complications with AIDS at the age of 45 in 1991 - duetting.

He said: ''There's stuff with Freddie and David singing together - proper full-length rock 'n' roll tracks. Raw, but good.''

Although Queen's management have declined to comment on the tracks, the group's guitarist Brian May recently said the famous pair ''locked horns'' during the recording of 'Under Pressure', the biggest hit from 1982 LP 'Hot Space'.

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker said he tries to focus only on the ''wonderful'' memories he has of that time, and revealed there is still music that hasn't ''come to light'' yet.

He said: ''It wasn't easy because we were all precocious boys and David was very... forceful, yes.

''Freddie and David locked horns, without a doubt. But those are the things that happen in a studio, that's when the sparks fly and that's why it turned out so great.

''[They locked horns] in subtle ways, like who would arrive last at the studio. So it was sort of wonderful and terrible. But in my mind, I remember the wonderful now, more than the terrible.

''And not all of what we did in those sessions has ever come to light, so there's a thought...''