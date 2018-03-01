Rare David Bowie recordings are set to be released for Record Store Day 2018.

Fans of the late 'Space Oddity' rock star - who tragically lost his battle with cancer aged 69 in January 2016 - will get to celebrate the annual event on April 21 with the release of 'Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78)', a three-LP set.

The collection will include recordings from the iconic singer's 'Isolar II' performances at London's now-demolished Earls Court on June 30 and July 1 in 1978.

There will also be the chance for fans to pick up a 12'' single of the first full-length version of 'Let's Dance', with a live take of the track as the B-side.

Completing the Record Store Day releases will be 'Bowie Now' - a promotional-only LP which was originally brought out exclusively in the US in 1977 - which includes tracks from 'Heroes' and 'Low'.

Last month, Bowie's son Duncan Jones posted a touching tribute to the late star on what would have been his 71st birthday on January 8.

Duncan - whose mother is David's first wife Mary Angela Barnett - shared a picture of a birthday card he had given to his late father, which had been handed to him a month after learning he was going to become a parent himself, to his son Stenton David Jones.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me.

''I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour.

''Happy birthday dad! (sic)''