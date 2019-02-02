David Bowie was blasted by the BBC as an ''amateur-sounding vocalist who sings wrong notes and out of tune'', when he auditioned for the TV station in 1965.
David Bowie was blasted by the BBC as an ''amateur-sounding vocalist who sings wrong notes and out of tune''.
A new documentary, 'David Bowie: Finding Fame', is set to air on BBC Two next week and will chart the music icon's rocky path to fame and the pitfalls and criticism he faced along the way, including the BBC's disparaging comments about him in 1965.
Filmmaker Francis Whately calls the documentary a tribute to Bowie's enduring legacy, explaining to The Guardian: ''It shows an icon in rude health, really, that we can make a whole film about someone's lack of success.''
In 1965, David and his group The Lower Third auditioned for the BBC and recorded three songs, James Brown's 'Out of Sight', Bowie's 'That's a Promise' and, 'Chim Chim Cher-ee' from Mary Poppins.
A researcher for the new documentary discovered the verdict of the BBC's ''talent selection group'' and their comments have been included in the new film.
They included comments such as: ''I don't think the group will get better with more rehearsal - what we heard will always be the product,'' and ''The treatment of Chim Chim Cher-ee kills the song completely. Instead of being bright and gay the song becomes a sad ballad. The singer is a cockney type but not outstanding enough.''
And the talent selection group was particularly unimpressed with Bowie, stating: ''There is no entertainment in anything they do. It's just a group and very ordinary, too, backing a singer devoid of personality.''
'David Bowie: Finding Fame' will air on BBC Two Saturday 9 February at 9pm.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
In Austin Chick's August, Josh Harnett is having a bad day. As pre-9/11 dot-com hotshot...
That's four swings and four home runs for Christopher Nolan, who remains perfect having helmed...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Basquiat -- or "Sasquiatch," as I am becoming increasingly fond of calling this film --...