Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and The 1975 will perform at the BRIT Awards.

The stars will be among the performers at the awards ceremony at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday February 22nd.

BRITs Chairman Jason Iley said: ''We have confirmed three of the biggest artists to perform at the BRITs. They have not only sold millions of records but they are incredible live artists renowned for their memorable performances. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to the BRITs stage.''

Emeli said: ''So thrilled to be back at the Brits this year. Can't wait to perform for you all!''

This will be the first time The 1975 have performed at the BRITs, which will celebrate its 37th show this year.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that the ceremony will feature ''tearjerker'' tributes to David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin.

The prestigious British music bash is to give the late 'Starman' hitmaker - who died in January 2016 from cancer - his second major salute after Lorde paid homage to him at the ceremony last year.

'Careless Whisper' hitmaker George - who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, at the age of 53 last month - is also to be remembered, along with the legendary Beatles producer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''After so many huge losses last year the organisers thought it was only fitting that they paid tribute properly.

''The focus is purely on home-grown stars, specifically David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin, who have all won BRITs in the past.

''It has not been decided yet what form the tribute will take but it's going to be a tearjerker.

''There won't be a dry eye in the room.''

The BRIT Awards 2017, in association with MasterCard, will be held at London's The O2 on February 22.