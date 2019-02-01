David Bowie was ''vulnerable and scared'' of abandonment.

The late 'Space Oddity' star's life will be the subject of a new BBC documentary 'Finding Fame', and his cousin Kristina Amadeus has opened up on the musician's mental health during the film.

She said: ''I think he was vulnerable and scared of being abandoned.

''But one of the porkies that David perpetuated for a very long time was that he came from a family where insanity seemed to be the norm, and it just wasn't true.

''Yes, [his brother] Terry had his breakdown, but I believe it was a bad acid trip.''

The documentary - which is set to air on BBC Two on February 9 - was directed by Francis Whately, who was also the mind behind previous Bowie films 'Five Years' and 'The Last Five Years'.

This third project reveals a period of the iconic singer's life when he was a struggling and heartbroken musician.

Former flame Hermione Farthingale - who left him in 1969 and sparked the songs 'Letter To Hermione' and 'Let Me Sleep Beside You' - was also interviewed for the documentary.

She said: ''We were soul mates, it wasn't a one-sided relationship at any stage. We did fall in love, it took maybe five minutes maximum.''

While Bowie - who sadly lost a secret battle with cancer in January 2016 - was working in a photocopying shop with Hermione when they dated, he made sure not to settle as he worked towards superstardom.

Filmmaker Francis added: ''This film should be shown in every secondary school. Keep on trying until you find your way.

''David Bowie was absolutely dogged and persistent in his faith in himself and also his work ethic. I think it's a huge lesson to every young person to try and try again. It's another great lesson from David Bowie.''