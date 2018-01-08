David Bowie's son Duncan Jones as posted a touching tribute to the late star on his birthday.

The iconic musician passed away just days after he turned 69 on January 10 2016 after suffering from liver cancer, and to celebrate what would have been his 71st birthday on Monday (08.01.18), his son Duncan has commented on the ''strange feeling'' his father's birthday gives him.

In a tribute posted to social media, Duncan - whose mother is David's first wife Mary Angela Barnett - posted a picture of a birthday card he had given to his late father, which had been handed to him a month after learning he was going to become a father himself, to his son Stenton David Jones.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me.

''I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour.

''Happy birthday dad! (sic)''

Stenton was born six months after the 'Space Oddity' hitmaker passed away, and 46-year-old Duncan shared the same photo of the birthday card on his social media.

Whilst accepting the BRIT Awards posthumous honour for his father last year, Duncan praised David for ''supporting people'' throughout his life.

He said: ''I lost my dad last year, but I also became a dad, and I was spending a lot of time after getting over the shock of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his granddad.

''And I think, it would be the same thing that most of my dad's fans have taken over the last 50 years: he's always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird, or a little bit strange, a little bit different. And he's always been there for them.''

Wednesday (10.01.18) will mark two years since David's passing, and his family will no doubt share their tributes once again to mark the occasion.