David Bowie's musical 'Lazarus' is set to become a virtual reality experience.

The acclaimed show - which features music and lyrics composed by the late singer - recently enjoyed a two-month stint at London's Kings Cross Theatre, and is now poised to be transformed into a virtual reality experience at the Victoria and Albert Museum's 2017 Performance Festival, which takes place later this month.

Footage of the musical is to be screened during the 'From VHS To VR' event on April 30, according to What's On Stage, which also said the experience will feature the efforts of musical performers Michael C Hall, Amy Lennox and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Prior to arriving in London, 'Lazarus' enjoyed a successful six-week stint in New York City in late 2015 and early 2016.

Bowie, who died of liver cancer in January last year, had dreamed of creating a production for Broadway and London's West End during his childhood.

But the music icon admitted to scrapping plans to write 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars' and George Orwell's '1984' for the stage, before he eventually threw his weight behind 'Lazarus'.

Reflecting on his career dreams during an interview in 1999, he shared: ''When I was a teenager I had it in my mind that I would be a creator of musicals for the West End and Broadway, and people would do my songs.

''I was not a natural performer, I didn't feel at ease on the stage. Ever.

''I had created this one character, Ziggy Stardust; it seemed that I myself would play him because no-one else was doing my stuff. I felt really comfortable going on stage as somebody else and it seemed a quite natural idea to keep doing that.''