David Bowie's 1971 LP 'Hunky Dory' has been named his best record by BBC 6 Music's listeners.

Fans of the 'Let's Dance' hitmaker - who died in January this year aged 69 from cancer - picked the winning album from 10 of the music legend's biggest records, including his most recent, 'Blackstar' and 1977's 'Heroes', to mark the first anniversary of his death (10.01.17).

The record was played on vinyl by Gideon Coe on his show on Monday night (09.01.17).

The 49-year-old radio presenter said of the choice prior to playing it: ''It's got to be done properly so I'll be playing it off vinyl. Side one, then turn over after 'Quicksand' and play side two. I'll try to make the transition a smooth one.

''Really looking forward to it

''It's a lovely record and the whole vote has been a reminder of just how many great albums Bowie made.''

Paul Rodgers, the Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: ''What better way for BBC Radio 6 Music to celebrate the life and legacy of one of music's most extraordinary artists than to reflect on some his best records. We're really looking forward to finding out which Bowie album is the most popular amongst 6 Music listeners and then listening to it together in Gideon Coe's show.''

The Bowie records fans voted from where as follows:

'Aladdinsane'

'Blackstar'

'Diamond Dogs'

'Heroes'

'Hunky Dory'

'Low'

'Scary Monsters'

'Station to Station'

'Young Americans'

'Ziggy Stardust'