David Bowie's 'Blackstar' was awarded yet another posthumous prize at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards on Sunday (09.07.17).

The late music legend - who died in January 2016 after a secret battle with cancer - was honoured with the Pop Music gong for his final album at the ceremony held at London's The Savoy Hotel.

The 'Starman' hitmaker's close pal Iggy Pop appeared via a video message to pay tribute to the icon - whose record continues to pick up accolades including this year's Mastercard British Album of the Year prize at the BRIT Awards.

The 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' hitmaker, who worked with Bowie on the album 'Lust For Life', said he changed '''the game in rock and roll and in popular music''.

The 70-year-old rocker recalled how they once lived together in London and how the 'Labyrinth' star never missed an episode of the arts television programme 'The South Bank Show'.

He said: ''[We]''shared digs ... in London at a beautiful old Victorian house that was looked after by a lady named Mrs Potter.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Bowie had been in talks to do a joint record with LCD Soundsystem's frontman James Murphy, but he was already too consumed in what would be his final record.

The 'All My Friends' hitmaker did however record some James said recently: ''I reached out to David and said, 'I'd love to do a record just me and you'.

''He said, 'It's funny you mention that, please look me up when you get back to New York.'''

The 47-year-old musician was surprised he even spoke with the 'Heroes' singer as he was so starstruck by his idol, but they ended up having a great relationship over email.

Speaking about how he would've been speechless if he met the late great Lou Reed, he admitted: ''I don't think I could have talked to him.

''And that's saying a lot because I knew David Bowie, I talked to David Bowie. I thought I couldn't talk to him, but he was so gracious and so friendly... I had an email friendship with David Bowie, which one of the weirder, more amazing things.''