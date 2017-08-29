David Bowie's music has been streamed over a billion times.

The late 'Starman' hitmaker - who tragically passed away following a secret battle with cancer in January 2016 - reached the milestone last week with his 1977's 'Heroes' being his number one song played on Spotify.

The track is joined by the likes of 'Let's Dance', 'Changes' and 'Life On Mars' in Bowie's top 10 most-streamed singles from his career spanning more than five decades.

Other tracks making big waves on the streaming service are 'Fame', 'The Man Who Sold The World', 'China Girl', 'Oh! You Pretty Things', 'Sound & Vision', 'Where Are We Now?', 'This Is Not America', 'Ashes To Ashes' and 'Young Americans'.

The music legend - a man way before his time - predicted himself in 2002 that the music business and how we hear consume songs would change within the next decade and become like ''running water''.

At the time, he said: ''The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it. Music itself is going to become like running water or electricity.''

'Heroes' - which is a universal anthem having been recorded in English, French and German - celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and is part of a new boxset 'A New Career In A New Town 1977-1982', which will be released on Parlophone Records on September 29.

There will also be a limited edition picture disc for 'Heroes' available to purchase on September 22.

Bowie's top 10 most-streamed solo tracks of all time are as follows:

'Heroes'

'Let's Dance'

'Space Oddity'

'Life On Mars'

'Starman'

'Rebel Rebel'

'Moonage Daydream'

'Changes'

'Ziggy Stardust'

'Modern Love'