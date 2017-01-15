Both musicians earned multiple nominations at the forthcoming prize-giving, which honours talent from the U.K. and beyond.

Bowie, who passed away last year (Jan16), has received posthumous nods for his final album Blackstar in the British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard British Album of the Year categories, while Rihanna is in the running for International Female Solo Artist.

Bowie will be competing against singers Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka, and rappers Kano and Skepta for best British Male Solo Artist. The Mastercard British Album of the Year category has quite a similar contender list, with David's Blackstar rivalling Kano's Made in the Manor, Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate, Skepta's Konnichiwa, and rock band The 1975's LP, i like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it.

Rihanna has heavy competition in the International Female Solo Artist bracket, facing off against Knowles sisters Beyonce and Solange, Australian artist Sia, and Christine and the Queens for the trophy. Challengers for the International Male Solo Artist honour include Drake, The Weeknd, Bon Iver, Bruno Mars and the late Leonard Cohen.

The gorgeous Barbadian beauty is also being acknowledged for her featured appearance on Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris' hit track, This Is What You Came For, with the tune having picked up nods in the British Single and British Artist Video categories.

Other homegrown British acts who have scooped up nods at the awards ceremony include Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Anohni, Lianne La Havas, and Nao, for best British Female Solo Artist.

Rockers The 1975 have a second chance of picking up an award on the night, as the band is also running against Bastille, Little Mix, Radiohead, and Biffy Clyro for best British Group. International Group honourees include A Tribe Called Quest, Drake and Future, Kings of Leon, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Twenty-One Pilots.

The 2017 Brit Awards is hosted by Canadian singer Michael Buble and will take place at The O2 in London on 22 February (17).