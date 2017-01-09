A new David Bowie EP was released in honour of the late star's 70th birthday.

The 'Let's Dance' hitmaker posthumously released three new tracks, 'Killing a Little Time, 'When I Met You' and 'No Plan', and the song 'Lazarus' from his final LP 'Backstar' is also included on the mini-album, which is out now.

The lead track and the name of the EP, 'No Plan', comes with its very own music video directed by Tom Kingston.

And once again aims to unfold the mystery behind his character, Thomas Newton, in the movie 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' and follows the themes of space travel.

The studio recordings were co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and recorded with Donny McCaslin and his quartet, the same band that played on Bowie's final LP 'Blackstar'.

On Sunday (08.01.17) - what would have been his birthday - Gary Oldman and Simon Le Bon led a musical tribute to David Bowie in his hometown of Brixton.

The 58-year-old 'Dark Knight' star - who curated the event - and the Duran Duran frontman put on a spectacular performance as

crowds gathered outside the O2 Academy music venue in south London and watched Simon, 58, perform Bowie's 1983 hit 'Let's Dance'.

Before the evening's proceedings, Bowie's widow Iman paid a touching tribute to the 'Starman' hitmaker - who died of cancer almost a year ago - by sharing a sketch on Instagram featuring the late singer as a child, in black and white except for his famous Aladdin Sane make-up and distinctive mismatched eyes.

She captioned the post: ''Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever (sic)

And just two days ago, Iman also shared a black and white photo of herself and her late spouse embracing on a beach.

She wrote alongside the picture: ''#fbf #imanarchive#BowieForever (sic)''