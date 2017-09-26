'Celebrating David Bowie' is returning to the UK and Europe in January 2018.

The tour honouring the late music legend - who sadly passed away after a secret battle with cancer in January last year - will see the 'Life On Mars' hitmaker's former collaborators Mike Garson, Adrian Belew, Angelo Moore and Gaby Moreno come together to play Bowie's biggest hits.

Garson - who provided the piano and keyboard backing on the 'Ziggy Stardust tour' in 1972 to 1973 -commented: ''The shows had a magic because our intent was to celebrate David with as much love and respect as we could. So many lovely artists from all around the globe contributed and I loved all seven shows as each musician and artist brought their own way of self expression.''

There will also be some special guests and other former Bowie band members who will make surprise appearances along the way.

'Celebrating David Bowie' creator and producer Angelo Bundini (guitarist Scrote) is also back and excited about the concept for the new show.

He said: ''After the last tour, I didn't really imagine playing more shows because it was insanely difficult to pull off. David's last tour was in 2004, so I began to wonder what he might do if he were to tour again today. That's what we're presenting in 2018.''

Previous special guests on 'CdB' shows have included: Sting, Gary Oldman, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52's' Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Joe Elliott, Mr Hudson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Spandau Ballet's Steve Norman, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, Tony Hadley, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, and The Harlem Gospel Choir, among many others.

VIP tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 26 with the general on sale starting Friday, September 29 at 10am - go to www.celebratingdavidbowie.com for more information.

'Celebrating David Bowie' 2018 UK dates are as follows:

January 12, London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 13, Manchester, UK O2 Ritz Manchester

January 15, Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre