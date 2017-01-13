The 2017 BRIT Awards is to feature ''tearjerker'' tributes to David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin.

The prestigious British music bash is to give the late 'Starman' hitmaker - who died in January 2016 from cancer - his second major salute after 'Royals' hitmaker Lorde paid homage to the rock legend at the ceremony last year.

Bowie is expected to be a big winner on the night as he is reportedly in the running for British Male and Album of The Year.

'Carless Whisper' hitmaker George - who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, at the age of 53 last month - is also to be remembered with the legendary Beatles producer as the bosses want to keep the tributes for British musicians.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''After so many huge losses last year the organisers thought it was only fitting that they paid tribute properly.

''The focus is purely on home-grown stars, specifically David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin, who have all won BRITs int he past.

''It has not been decided yet what form the tribute will take but it's going to be a tearjerker.

''There won't be a dry eye in the room.''

At last year's ceremony Bowie's close friend Gary Oldman accepted the BRITs Icon Award on behalf of the family of the 'Heroes' star - who was 69-year-old when he died - and revealed that Bowie kept up a positive outlook right until the end of his life, and Annie Lennox also spoke kindly of the late great star.

Following Annie's and Gary's tributes, Lorde took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of 'Life on Mars'.

The BRIT Awards 2017, in association with MasterCard, will be held at London's The O2 on February 22.