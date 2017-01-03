BBC 6 Music has launched a campaign to find the best David Bowie album.

Fans of the 'Let's Dance' hitmaker - who died in January this year aged 69 from cancer - have been given from Tuesday (03.01.17) until Friday (06.01.17) to pick the winning album from 10 of the music legend's biggest records including his most recent, 'Blackstar' and 1977's 'Heroes'.

The campaign has been launch to mark what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday and the first anniversary of his death.

Paul Rodgers, the Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: ''What better way for BBC Radio 6 Music to celebrate the life and legacy of one of music's most extraordinary artists than to reflect on some his best records. We're really looking forward to finding out which Bowie album is the most popular amongst 6 Music listeners and then listening to it together in Gideon Coe's show.''

The record chosen is to be played in full by radio presenter Gideon Coe on the station on Monday January 9 between 9pm and midnight.

Fans can vote at bbc.co.uk/6music

The top 10 list of Bowie albums that listeners can vote for are as follows:

'Aladdinsane'

'Blackstar'

'Diamond Dogs'

'Heroes'

'Hunky Dory'

'Low'

'Scary Monsters'

'Station to Station'

'Young Americans'

'Ziggy Stardust'