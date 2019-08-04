David Bowie's ex-wife Angie was drugged and raped at the age of 24.

The model, who is now 69, has revealed that the life-changing moment took place after she had her drink spiked and she later woke up to find two men standing over her.

Angie - who was married to Bowie from 1970 until 1980 - admitted: ''I never told David. I never gave him bad news. That wasn't my job.

''He wouldn't have been able to deal with that kind of thing. I just learned to block it all out. I ignored it.

''I'm not a survivor. I'm a warrior because that's what you have to be.''

The incident took place in New York whilst Bowie - who passed away in 2016, aged 69 - was recording music in Philadelphia.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column, she recalled: ''Everyone from our office and I went to the 82 Club. I didn't drink, I didn't do drugs. The rest of them were drinking.

''I had a Coca-Cola sitting at the bar and I was about to go and sit with them. I didn't notice two South Americans putting a date rape drug in my drink. I collapsed and the men took me to the Seville Hotel in New York and raped me.''

Angie can also still vividly remember the moment she woke up after the incident.

She said: ''My dress, which was see-through silk, organza yellow, was covered in blood.''

But the model said the thought of her dad - who fought in the Second World War - inspired her to fight back.

She explained: ''I remembered what he told me and I started punching them.

''Finally, when I was tired of punching, I went downstairs. I walked to the 82 Club and there was my driver Tony Massia standing next to the car.

''He was crying as he didn't know what had happened to me. He saw my dress, and wiped tears from his eyes as we went to my apartment.

''Has the attack ever bothered me? Yes. Not the physical stuff, as I was unconscious, I don't remember a goddamn thing. Beating them up? Sheer joy. If I had a sharp instrument I would have done a lot more.''