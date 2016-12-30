Rocco has been living with his filmmaker dad Guy Ritchie in London after his parents put an end to their custody battle in September (16). The feud was sparked in December, 2015, after the teen refused to return to his mother's home in New York City following a winter break in the U.K. with his father.

On Thursday (29Dec16), Madonna took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and all her kids, Rocco, Lourdes, David, and Mercy, vacationing in Gstaad, Switzerland with the illusionist.

"Swiss Family Robinson!!," she captioned the photo.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Blaine, who is close with Rocco and Madonna, has been helping mother and son repair their relationship.

Earlier this year (16), Madonna opened up about the custody battle drama on Instagram. She posted a picture, which included all of her children and wrote the caption: "We are family! no matter where we are in the (world)."

The 58-year-old previously made her feelings clear about the custody agreement with Guy by posting a picture of herself wearing a black hooded jacket. A crown and the word "B**tch" were drawn on top of the snap in red ink and Madonna added the caption: "Because sometimes soccer Mom's need to be a..." In a second photo, the word "B**tch" had been swapped for "Queen" and she added: "And be treated like a..."