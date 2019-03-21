David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will shoot their first 'Star Wars' movie later this year.

The 'Game of Thrones' showrunners have been hired to work on a standalone trilogy for the sci-fi saga, and they are reportedly planning to start work on the first installment this autumn.

A source, who has worked on every Disney 'Star Wars' movie, told website Star Wars News: ''Filming starts in the Fall and art departments are in design phases now as the script is being finalised. That is all I know but I am 95% confident that this is accurate.''

According to the insider, the movie will be set ''hundreds of years'' before the original series, and the trilogy has been given priority by Disney, because they want to appeal to the HBO fantasy drama series' audience now 'Game of Thrones' is coming to an end.

The source added: ''[I was] approached about working on the next movie this autumn. It is not the Rian Johnson trilogy, it is the 'Game of Thrones' guys' first movie, and it is set during the Old Republic, as Disney wants to open up the 'Star Wars' timeline and appeal to a more 'Game of Thrones' style audience.

''So the timeline is hundreds of years prior to the Skywalkers, so think almost 'Star Wars' meets 'Lord of the Rings'.''

Benioff and Weiss previously admitted they couldn't wait to get started on the movies once 'Game of Thrones' was complete.

They said: ''In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete.''