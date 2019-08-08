David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal with Netflix.

According to Deadline, the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners agreed a nine-figure sum with the streaming giant to write, produce and direct new series and films after being locked in a three-way bidding war that also involved Amazon and Disney.

And the pair feel ''honoured'' to be working with Netflix after enjoying a ''beautiful run'' with HBO, the home of 'GoT'.

The directors said in a statement: ''We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home.

''Over the past few months we've spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same '80s movies; we love the same books; we're excited about the same storytelling possibilities.

''Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honored they invited us to join them.''

Netflix are equally delighted to have the pair join the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy in signing overall deals.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said: ''We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix.

''They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.''

Before they start work for Netflix, the pair will be busy with other projects, including writing and producing a 'Star Wars' trilogy, a Kurt Cobain project with universal and Fox/Disney's 'Dirty White Boys'.