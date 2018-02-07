David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to helm another brand new 'Star Wars' trilogy.

The two producers, who are best known for the award-winning HBO show 'Game of Thrones', have been hired to write and produce a new series based around the hit sci-fi franchise separate from the current Skywalker saga - which is set to end after 'Episode IX'.

As well, Rian Johnson, who helmed the eighth instalment of the popular franchise 'The Last Jedi', is also working on a separate trilogy, according to Deadline.

Benioff and Weiss said they are going to start working on their trilogy once 'Game of Thrones' wraps up finishing the eighth and final season.

They said: ''In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete.''

No release date has been announced yet for either of the upcoming trilogies and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy described Benioff and Weiss as the ''best storytellers working today''.

She said: ''David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today.

''Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push 'Star Wars' in ways I find incredibly exciting.''

Disney CEO Bob Iger also praised the two producers and said they have been in talks for ''some time'' but originally they didn't show any interest in a TV series.

Iger said: ''Their interest was in creating 'Star Wars' films. We've been talking with them for some time. They didn't express interest in a series.''

J.J. Abrams is back on board after helming 'The Force Awakens' to bring the ninth and final movie in the current Skywalker saga which is set to be released in December 2019.

The next film in the 'Star Wars' universe is the spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', based around the iconic character Han Solo in his younger years.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role on the Millennium Falcon piloting space smuggler, originally made famous by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy and 'The Force Awakens'.