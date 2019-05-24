David Beckham says his wife Victoria is feeling ''emotional'' as the Spice Girls prepare for the first night of their reunion tour.

The 44-year-old former footballer has taken to his Instagram Stories to wish the '2 Become 1' hitmakers - who consist of Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C - ''luck'' on their 13-date 'Spice World' reunion tour, which kicks off at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday night (24.05.19).

David lovingly paid tribute to his wife Victoria - who was formerly a member of the girl group, but decided she wouldn't be joining them on tour - as he insisted there will ''only be one Posh Spice'', which was Victoria's former Spice alter-ego.

He captioned a picture of his wife: ''As someone that has lived with POSH SPICE for the last 23 years, I know how emotional today is going to be.

''But I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one POSH SPICE @victoriabeckham @spicegirls. (sic)''

And in a second post, David again wished the other girls luck as they embark on their much-anticipated tour.

He added: ''Good luck to the girls today as the tour begins @spicegirls (sic).''

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, also took to her social media account to post a throwback image of the group in their 90's heyday, wishing the girls ''luck'' as they take the stage for the first time in seven years, following their brief reunion at the 2012 Olympics.

She wrote: ''Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic (sic)''

This news comes as the Spice Girls are reportedly set to pay tribute to Victoria during their set.

A source said recently: ''They've come up with a tribute to her and she'll be getting a significant mention on stage in the most glowing terms, visually and verbally. They've decided it's the right thing.''

There was previously talk of Victoria joining the girls on stage at one of their London shows, but it was later confirmed she would only be watching the performance.