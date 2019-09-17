Victoria and David Beckham ''share skincare''.

The 45-year-old designer thinks it is ''important'' that her planned beauty range is suitable for both men and women because she and her husband enjoy taking the time to undertake cleansing rituals together.

She laughed: ''Myself and David share skincare. The Beckhams do sometimes lie in bed both wearing Sarah Chapman face masks.

''When we have the time, we like to do those things. It's important that whatever I do works for men and women.

''Men and women all around the world of any age can enjoy this. It was the same message we had in the Spice Girls days and we're saying it again now - it's about inclusivity.''

The former Spice Girls singer - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with her spouse - thinks people her age need to ''catch up'' on how to take care of the planet as she's been learning a lot about sustainability from her brood.

She told the new issue of Glamour magazine: ''I look at the kids - and schools are doing a really good job at educating children on sustainability.

''Me and Romeo had a whole conversation about sustainability the other day because he got these Adidas trainers that have been made out of plastic from the ocean.

''Harper talks about it, too. Our generation has to catch up because it is quite new to so many people.''

Victoria sees her own body as an ''instrument'' because she needs it to work in the right way.

She said: ''I expect a lot from my body. I work a lot, I try to be the best professional, the best mother, the best wife and so I have to treat it in the right way - and make sure it has the fuel it needs to work long hours and be a mum, and have the energy to do it all.''

See the full feature in the Autumn/Winter 2019 issue of GLAMOUR UK, available on newsstands and via digital download on 19 September.