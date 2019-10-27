Victoria and David Beckham were in love ''from day one'' - according to her former band mate Mel B.

The couple began dating in early 1997 before marrying in 1999, and Victoria's Spice Girls band mate Mel B has said they were head over heels for one another instantly.

Mel claims the rest of the band - including Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner - gave David a ''tough ride'' to begin with, but Victoria ''begged'' them to be nice to him because she knew he was the one.

She recalled: ''From day one that was it. You could see it in both of their eyes. We were a real girl gang, and no one was allowed to have a boyfriend without him being interrogated by the rest of the band and given a tough ride.

''Victoria begged us to be nice to David. He was so sweet and shy and there was no way she was going to let us give him a hard time. She made that completely clear.''

And when the couple - who have sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 12, as well as daughter Harper, eight, together - tied the knot, Mel remembers thinking they had an ''unbreakable'' bond, which 20 years later holds true.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker, 44, said: ''Their wedding day was perfect. I remember looking at them and thinking these two would be unbreakable. It wasn't just that they were besotted with each other, it was the fact they could make each other laugh.

''Vicky is one of the funniest women on the planet and she is completely herself when she's with him. They've grown up together, they know each other inside out, they've got through good times and bad times and that's a real relationship.''

Mel doesn't believe Victoria, 45, and David, 44, will ever break up, because they have a similar relationship to Victoria's own parents, who have been ''married forever''.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine about the Beckham family, Mel added: ''Vicky's parents have been married forever and she is made of the same stuff as her mum Jackie. There was no way she was ever going to lose David because he's the most important person in her life and always will be.''