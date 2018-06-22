Victoria and David Beckham are learning about art together.

The 44-year-old designer has revealed that she and David, 43, have developed a keen interest in art over the years, and Victoria's Dover Street store in London is set to host an exhibition of Old Master paintings in collaboration with Sotheby's.

Victoria shared: ''David and I have loved collecting contemporary art for quite some time, but Old Masters is really something new for me, and something I don't know an enormous amount about. I'm really enjoying learning about it.

''It's been quite incredible. I love how these paintings tell a story.''

Victoria is realising a long-held dream by hosting the artwork in her flagship London store.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she explained: ''When I first opened my store, I always said I wanted to use the space to showcase other people's work that I find inspiring, but never did I believe that I would be showcasing work like this.''

Victoria and her retired soccer star husband are both keen to develop their understanding of art.

And the pop star-turned-designer has revealed that each piece of art in their personal collection has a special meaning for the world-famous couple, who have kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six.

She said: ''Art is something we're enjoying learning about together, and every piece means something personal to us, so it would be really hard to pick a favourite.''

Meanwhile, Victoria recently revealed she's she is ''trying'' to be ''the best wife'' she can to David.

The British star admitted it can be toughing trying to balance her career with her responsibilities as a parent, but Victoria is doing her best to support her husband.

She explained: ''I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional.

''When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David. I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.''