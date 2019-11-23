David Beckham was ''a little star struck'' to meet Emilia Clarke.

The former soccer star was thrilled when he got to bump into the 'Game of Thrones' star backstage after a Fleetwood Mac show.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Again I was a little star struck whist being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons ... So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac #dreamforce2019 (sic)''

And Emilia was equally thrilled to meet David but the highlight of her night was when Stevie Knicks said hello to her on stage.

She wrote on her own account: ''NO BIG DEAL.... Stevie just wanted to say hi... ON STAGE ... @stevienicks I LOVE YOU ... Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far ... @dreamforce you have spoiled me with your generosity of inspirational speakers! #siliconvalleyin48hours #mindblowninggoodtimes @sameyouorg (sic)''

Emilia knows only too well what it is like to be starstruck as she previously confessed she ''started crying'' when she met Beyoncé at an Oscars party.

Speaking about Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, Emilia said: ''So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn't expecting that at all. I was just like, 'Oh my god, I'm invited!' And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, 'Oh ... I'd like to talk to you!' and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond. As in, she obviously came up and was like, this'll be cool, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' [I was] too many drinks in, started crying, it didn't go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, 'I can't handle this, it's too intense.'''