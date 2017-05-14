David Beckham reportedly wants to buy his wife Victoria an island to mark 20 years since they first met.

The retired soccer star has been looking at territories in the Caribbean as he thinks it would be the perfect gift so he and his wife, along with their children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, could go on holiday without being bothered.

A source told Heat magazine: ''David loves the idea of the family having their own A-list status symbol and has always envied Sir Richard Branson owning Necker Island.

''The whole family would be able to enjoy holidays without worrying about paparazzi or fans wanting selfies.''

David - who met the former Spice Girls band member when she watched him play for his former club Manchester United and went on to marry the brunette beauty in 1999 - has set a budget of £9 million for the purchase and has been looking at islands in the Bahamas, where Johnny Depp has a private stretch of land, and the British Virgin Islands, which is home to businessman Richard's Necker Island.

And the British hunk wants the children to play an important role in making decisions about their ''private paradise''.

The insider said: ''He likes the idea of naming the island after Harper, but I think the names for the beaches would be decided by the kids.

''They're not looking to go all Bear Grylls - they want a luxury property too.

''Victoria is not a big fan of boats but I'm sure she'd enjoy getting one to her own stretch of land.

''And David loves the idea of handing her the keys to her own private paradise.''