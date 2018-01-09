David Beckham has joined forces with L'Oreal for his own grooming line.

The former soccer ace - who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old daughter Harper with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham - has titled his range House 99, with the number a reference to the year which saw him tie the knot with former Spice Girl Victoria, and become a father for the first time to Brooklyn.

1999 also saw his former team Manchester United win a treble of trophies.

Speaking about the inspiration for the capsule collection of 21 items ranging from hair care treatments to moisturisers, David said: ''I'm so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world.

''For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look.

''I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so.''

Among the pieces are the Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturiser and Softer Touch Beard Oil.

Interestingly, superfood Quinoa and Spirulina are some of ingredients used, as it reflects the 42-year-old hunk's healthy lifestyle and image.

House of 99 will be launched at Harvey Nichols stores in the UK from February 1, but will be made available at other major retailers and a further 19 countries around the globe, a month later.

Meanwhile, David previously admitted he didn't have a style icon when he was younger and it is only as he has matured he has looked up to the late Steve McQueen's fashion sense.

When asked about his fashion muse, he said: ''The person I have always looked to, maybe not when I was younger because when I was younger I didn't have someone I looked up on that side of things, but later on I would have to say someone like Steve McQueen for his fashion sense, for the way he looks, for his hair style, everything about him was cool. So, for me, he looked great in a suit, he looked great in a t-shirt, jeans, riding a bike.''