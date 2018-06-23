David Beckham took his daughter Harper to Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium gig on Friday night (22.06.18).

The 43-year-old retired soccer ace proved himself a super-dad as after watching the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' concert - which finished around 10.30pm - with his six-year-old girl, he had a wake up call of 6.30am to jet out to Singapore.

David shared a clip of Harper - his youngest child with wife Victoria Beckham, with whom he also has son Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 - waving at the pop megastar from their seats in the VIP section on the stadium's floor as she glided across the crowd in a lit up platform.

He captioned the short video posted on Instagram: ''Harper Seven @taylorswift [sic]''

Whilst Harper and David enjoyed their father-daughter bonding, his fashion designer wife Victoria took their eldest son, Brooklyn, to Paris to be her ''date'' while she worked on promoting her 2019 summer/spring fashion range.

Alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote on her Instagram Story: ''So proud to have @brooklynbeckham as my date tonight X kisses from us both x [sic]''

The 44-year-old singer late shared the video of Harper at the show, gushing about how ''sweet'' it was to see her daughter watching her idol perform.

She said: ''Sweet!! Harper Seven Watching @taylorswift She loves her so much!! [sic]''

Meanwhile, the Spice Girl recently admitted she is ''trying'' to be the best mother and wife she can be.

Victoria admitted it can be tough having to juggle being a mother-of-four with her career, but that she wouldn't be without the help and support of her wonderful spouse.

She said: ''I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David. I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.''