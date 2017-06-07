David Beckham surprised a group of dads by making an unannounced appearance at an event in London on Tuesday (06.06.17) to celebrate Father's Day.

The retired soccer star was joined at the bash, hosted by Haig Club and Selfridges, by his dad Ted, and his wife Victoria's father and brother, Tony and Christian.

The group chatted to guests at a cocktail masterclass in the UK capital and David - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, with Victoria - shared his own experiences of fatherhood.

During a conversation about his long-term hopes for his children, he shared: ''As a father you want them to be passionate about something, you want them to love what they do and you want them to love what they do.''

David admitted to being extremely grateful towards his own parents for their love and support over the years.

Looking forward to Father's Day on June 18, David explained: ''I wouldn't have achieved what I have achieved in my career or my life, without the support from my parents.''

The retired sportsman also revealed he loves nothing more than spending quality time with his family.

He explained: ''Time with the kids is the most important thing to me.''

Meanwhile, David previously said his parents have been a key part of his success.

The 42-year-old star - who hails from humble beginnings in London - explained: ''My motivation comes from my working-class parents who gave their life for their kids. My parents worked hard for us and we're fortunate to have parents who worked as hard as they did.

''My mum would take us to school, pick us up from school, cook us dinner, put us to bed then clients would come over and she'd cut their hair. That's where my work ethic comes from.''