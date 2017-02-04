David Beckham has hit back at claims he used his charity work to win a knighthood.

The 41-year-old retired soccer star was embroiled in controversy after French investigative site Mediapart published emails, allegedly from David and accessed by Football Leaks, the sport equivalent to Wiki Leaks, in which he reportedly ranted about not being knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

The site also claimed that David used his charitable work with UNICEF to promote his own business interests but a spokesperson for David insisted that the report is false and used ''hacked and doctored private emails''.

The spokesperson told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

''David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.

''Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

''David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.''

And UNICEF said in a statement: ''UNICEF has become aware of media reports relating to 7: the David Beckham Fund for UNICEF. Some reports relate to alleged private correspondence between our ambassador and other parties, which we have not seen and cannot comment upon.

''David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and as well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for UNICEF's work for children, David has given significant funds personally. The 7 fund supports programmes for children, tackling issues such as malnutrition, violence, AIDS and emergencies. For example, in June 2016 David visited Swaziland to raise awareness of the devastating drought affecting Eastern and Southern Africa, helping UNICEF reach people around the world with important messages about the need for urgent action.

''UNICEF works closely with high profile personalities in good faith to fundraise, advocate and make long-term change for children in danger around the world. Our Ambassadors support UNICEF in a voluntary capacity, receiving no fee for their time and commitment. They contribute greatly to UNICEF's work for children.

''We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children. Since it launched in February 2015 it has raised millions of pounds for UNICEF programmes and reached millions of people around the world with crucial messages about our work for very vulnerable children.''

David - who has four children with wife Victoria Beckham - received an OBE in 2003 and previously called it ''one of my proudest moments''.

He said: ''Collecting my OBE was one of the proudest moments.

''That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives.

''Meeting the Queen, it doesn't get better than that.''