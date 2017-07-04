David Beckham wished his wife Victoria Beckham a happy 18th wedding anniversary by uploading a throwback snap showing the happy couple wearing matching leather jackets.

The 42-year-old retired soccer legend logged onto Instagram and found a photo from the archive showing one of their many bad clothing choices with which to tease his now respected fashion designer spouse.

The image showed the happy couple in matching black Versace biker jackets and black leather trousers as they attended a party hosted by Donatella Versace back in 1999.

His accompanying caption said: ''Wow we really did this. Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x (sic)''

Victoria, 43, also took to the photo sharing site with a picture of their wedding day with David holding the then four-month-old Brooklyn.

She wrote: ''I love you. Kisses x (sic)''

The couple first met in 1996 after the former Spice Girl attended a Manchester United match when he played right midfield for the club.

In January 1998, David proposed to Victoria and they got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

On their wedding day, Victoria donned a Vivienne Westwood cream gown with a crown on her cropped hair while David was wearing a white suit with a silk cravat and his iconic blonde, highlighted hair and they sat on gold thrones.

Since their marriage, the couple have become one of the most famous families in the world and as well as having, Brooklyn, 18, they have had three more children, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five.

Although they may well be one of the most stylish couples around, David and Victoria have made more than their fair share of fashion faux pas including the hunk once donning a sarong.

Victoria - whose eponymous label has earned her various awards and plaudits - has been open about her past fashion disasters.

She previously said: ''At some point I thought it was OK to wear a PVC cat suit! When I was pregnant with Romeo, I walked around Disneyland in Christian Louboutin heels, literally at nine months pregnant!''