David Beckham has teamed up with Adidas Originals, Becks and the British Fashion Council to launch the Here To Create initiative which helps aspiring young designers.
David Beckham wants fashion to be accessible for all kids ''no matter where they come from''.
The 43-year-old sports star has teamed up with Adidas Originals, Becks and the British Fashion Council, for which he is an ambassadorial president, to launch the MakerLab Presents: Here To Create initiative, which saw three aspiring designers present their own collections in a 28-look catwalk show alongside their own takes on apparel from the sportswear giant.
The retired soccer legend insisted that fashion ''should be an option'' for everyone, no matter what advantages they may have had, and he hopes his work with Adidas and the BFC will inspire the ''next generation to choose fashion.''
In an interview with GQ, he said: ''This industry should be an option for kids to be a part of, no matter where they come from. It's been great working with both Adidas and the BFC in promoting that message and hopefully inspiring our next generation to choose fashion.''
As for how the project came about, David - who is married to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham - revealed that although he's had a long-time collaboration with the sportswear brand, his new partnership with the BFC meant it ''felt right'' and said it was ''inspiring'' to see he talent of the designers.
He said: ''I've been a partner with Adidas for a long time and now I'm working with the BFC, so this new partnership just felt right. We're giving emerging talent a platform to showcase their work, which to me is amazing.
''It's inspiring to see the creativity and talent that these designers and the students have shown us here at the MakerLab, so I can't wait to see how this project evolves.''
