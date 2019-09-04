David Beckham's son Brooklyn mocked him for a risque old photoshoot.

The retired footballer admitted his 20-year-old son was particularly amused by a skin-baring GQ magazine spread from June 2002 which saw him posting in a pair of denim cutoffs and little else.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the pictures, which were taken by David LaChapelle, he said: ''Brooklyn was like two years old, and he was actually on the shoot, but they only saw the pictures for the first time the other day.

''He was like, 'Dad, your shorts are really short. And you're wearing a lot of baby oil. And you've got nail varnish on your hands!'

''They were quite surprised. But I think they quite liked the shorts!''

David, 44, was honoured with the prestigious Editor's Special Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (03.09.19), which he was given in recognition of his ongoing projects in fashion, football, and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star - who also has Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with wife Victoria Beckham - recently revealed the advice he has given to his kids.

He said: ''To work hard, simple as that.

''I tell the kids they have to make choices, sometimes give things up.

''If your friends are going out on a Friday night, maybe you can't.

''Maybe you've got tennis practice the next day or you're in the studio singing, like Cruz, or you've got a shoot, like Brooklyn. That's where your focus needs to be.''

Meanwhile, it turns out the Beckham kids didn't want to let their father down when they decided they didn't want to follow in his footsteps.

Victoria, 45, recently revealed that all three sons were so worried about letting their dad down when they realised they weren't going to be footballers.

She admitted: ''All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. Brooklyn was the first to say he didn't want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn't want to do it either.

''I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, 'I don't want to let Daddy down'. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day.''