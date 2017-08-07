David Beckham has paid tribute to his late grandmother.

The retired soccer star took to Instagram to post a sweet message in memory of his late nan Peggy, who passed away aged 83 in November 2013, on what would have been her 86th birthday.

Posting a poignant tribute on social media, he wrote: ''Today would of been my Nan's birthday someone that was so special in so many different ways to us all ...

''Someone that loved her family with a passion and was one of the strongest women that I know ... We miss you x @sandra_beckham49 @joannebeckham @lynnebeckham72 (sic)''

Meanwhile, David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn is set to fly the nest soon as he moves to New York to follow his dream of studying photography.

Admitting he is ''really scared'' by the prospect, he said: ''I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that.

''I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.

''Me and my mum and dad were kind of selective and we didn't want to put too many personal ones in there. It's kind of a mix, we got a few family ones in there. They're so supportive. My mum and dad really helped me as well with this book so I couldn't have done it without them.''