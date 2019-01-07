David Beckham's latest menswear collection includes a collaboration with 'Peaky Blinders'.

The football legend launched his latest range with Kent & Curwen - the London fashion brand he co-owns - and unveiled his newest designs, including the flat cap, which is a staple of the BBC drama.

The sports star insisted that he is a ''big fan of the show'' and wants to maintain a certain ''authenticity'' to his brand.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, David said he'd always been ''a big fan of the show - and our brand has always been about the look. It keeps that authenticity.''

The 43-year-old star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria Beckham, 44 - debuted his collection at their London Fashion Week Men's Autumn Winter 2019 show, which he watched with Victoria, Brooklyn and his mother Sandra.

David wore a charcoal overcoat, cardigan and granddad collar shirt to the launch of the 'By Order of the Peaky Blinders' capsule collection and both David and Brooklyn sported the line's signature flat cap.

The former footballer spoke of the support from his family and insisted that he was proud to have his wife and children in attendance.

He said: ''I always think these days are celebrations everyone can be part of ... It makes them very proud to have them here.''

David went on to explain that the flat cap had a family connection, as he inherited a cap from his father and passed one on to his son Brooklyn.

He explained: ''I got that from my grandad. I wore his from a very young age. Brooklyn has taken it on as well.''