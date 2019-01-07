David Beckham launched his latest range with Kent & Curwen - the London fashion brand he co-owns - which includes a collaboration with BBC drama, 'Peaky Blinders'.
David Beckham's latest menswear collection includes a collaboration with 'Peaky Blinders'.
The football legend launched his latest range with Kent & Curwen - the London fashion brand he co-owns - and unveiled his newest designs, including the flat cap, which is a staple of the BBC drama.
The sports star insisted that he is a ''big fan of the show'' and wants to maintain a certain ''authenticity'' to his brand.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, David said he'd always been ''a big fan of the show - and our brand has always been about the look. It keeps that authenticity.''
The 43-year-old star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria Beckham, 44 - debuted his collection at their London Fashion Week Men's Autumn Winter 2019 show, which he watched with Victoria, Brooklyn and his mother Sandra.
David wore a charcoal overcoat, cardigan and granddad collar shirt to the launch of the 'By Order of the Peaky Blinders' capsule collection and both David and Brooklyn sported the line's signature flat cap.
The former footballer spoke of the support from his family and insisted that he was proud to have his wife and children in attendance.
He said: ''I always think these days are celebrations everyone can be part of ... It makes them very proud to have them here.''
David went on to explain that the flat cap had a family connection, as he inherited a cap from his father and passed one on to his son Brooklyn.
He explained: ''I got that from my grandad. I wore his from a very young age. Brooklyn has taken it on as well.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...