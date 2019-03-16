David Beckham's children didn't want to let their father down when they decided they didn't want to become soccer players.

His wife Victoria Beckham has revealed that all three of her sons - Brooklyn, now 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14 - were so worried about letting their dad down when they decided not to follow in his footsteps.

Victoria revealed to the Financial Times newspaper: ''All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. Brooklyn was the first to say he didn't want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn't want to do it either. I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, 'I don't want to let Daddy down'. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day.''

David previously admitted he was ''heartbroken'' that his sons don't play soccer anymore and is relying on his seven-year-old daughter Harper to keep his dream alive.

He shared: ''Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her. The other day a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me. Do I act like a UNICEF Ambassador or do I act like Harper's daddy? In the end, I let it go!''

David revealed back in 2015 that then then-three year old loved playing soccer with her big brothers.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Harper's skills are coming on pretty well. We'll see if she wants to follow in my footsteps or not, she loves playing it with the boys.''