David Beckham loves to wear the ''occasional face mask''.

The retired soccer star has revealed he uses the skin care treatment to protect his enviably handsome appearance, admitting it makes him ''feel nice.''

David shared: ''One thing I do love is a face mask. Which I do in private, and definitely don't put on Instagram!

''You know, getting in bed, putting the telly on, and putting a face mask on. When you've had a rough day, it makes you feel nice.''

David - who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, as well as daughter Harper Seven, six, with his wife Victoria - explained that due to his parenting commitments, he isn't able to spend lots of time grooming himself in the morning.

As a result, David has a very simple approach to his beauty regimen.

He told the American edition of Esquire magazine: ''I haven't got an hour to spend in the morning on my complexion. I have four kids. I want it simple. I get up, shower, sometimes cleanse depending on what I did the night before.

''I moisturise always; I use some eye cream and some hand cream. Hair, I just get out of the shower and brush some product in. I do like a thickening shampoo. When you get to a certain age, it can help. None of this is groundbreaking, but it's the essentials: exactly what you need. I take moisturiser with me everywhere. I use it mornings, afternoons, evenings.''

David, 42, has created a new men's grooming line of his own called House 99.

And he's revealed he relies on some of his own products to keep his beard in tip-top condition.

The London-born star explained: ''I take moisturiser with me everywhere. I use it mornings, afternoons, evenings. And I wanted beard oil in the range, because I've always got a bit of scruff.

''I remember Victoria turning to me one day and saying, 'Your beard is really rough, and it doesn't smell so good.' And I'm a clean person!

''So this oil softens the beard and smells great. I'm most proud of the tattoo body moisturiser. I have one or two tattoos - just one or two - and I like them to look good.''