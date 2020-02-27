David Beckham is ''proud'' to see his friend Prince Harry ''growing up''.

The 44-year-old former football star is close friends with the royal, and has said he fully supports Harry in his decision to step back as a senior member of the royal family and move out of the UK to Canada with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their nine-month-old son Archie.

Speaking about Harry, 35, David said: ''I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me. I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.''

David and his wife Victoria Beckham attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, and the sports star has loved seeing his pal become a family man.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We love him and he's an amazing person - and that's the most important thing - but I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that's what I see with him.''

Harry and Meghan, 38, will officially step down as senior royals on March 31, when their Buckingham Palace office will also close.

The couple announced their decision last month in a shock Instagram post.

It read: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

''We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

''It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

''We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

''This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

''We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.''