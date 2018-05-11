David Beckham has been named the Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council.

The 43-year-old retired soccer star has been appointed to fulfil the newly-created, two-year role in the hope of building networks in the United States and Asia, with David saying he hopes to create ''exciting opportunities'' to help emerging designers and promote innovation around the world.

The British Fashion Council is a non-profit group founded in 1983, with its main goal being to promote British fashion designers locally and internationally, and David is excited to ''shine a light'' on the fashion industry.

The dad-of-four - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, with wife Victoria - explained: ''My role is to support the British Fashion Council, to shine a light on the incredible fashion talent we have here in the UK, and hopefully open up new exciting opportunities for them in markets like the US and China.

''I am so lucky that my career has opened up these markets to me, and I hope I can pass some of that benefit on and support the British fashion industry as much as possible globally.''

David - who has been an avid campaigner for charities, including Sport Relief and UNICEF, throughout his career - will take part in British Fashion Council-run Saturday clubs, scholarships and apprenticeships to get young people engaged and inspired.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, David explained: ''It's so important to make sure we are always supporting our next generation of creative talent in whatever field they are in, if this role helps me to use my position to help shine a light on programmes like this, and inspire kids from across the UK that the fashion industry can be an option for them, then I am incredibly proud to do so.''