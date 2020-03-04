David Beckham paid tribute to his son Brooklyn on his 21st birthday.

The retired soccer star marked his eldest's milestone birthday, admitting Brooklyn makes him ''so proud'' with his ''kindness, passion and care''.

David wrote: ''Happy 21st to my big boy ... what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud .. You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that's what you want to see in your son... We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream ... I love you bust have the most amazing day because u deserve it ... @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ... @brooklynbeckham ... (sic)''

Whilst Victoria shared in her own post: ''21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything ... I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham (sic)''

Brooklyn's younger brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, also took to social media to pay tribute to their older sibling.

Romeo said: ''Happy birthday Brooklyn can't believe your 21!! Hope you have an amazing day love you (sic)''

And Cruz shared: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY @brooklynbeckham love you so much ! can't believe you are 21 x (sic)''

Brooklyn's girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz, praised her boyfriend's ''beautiful heart'' as she wished him a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote: ''happy birthday to the love of my life ... you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known (sic)''