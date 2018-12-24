David Beckham makes his children watch the Queen's Speech every Christmas because his grandmother did the same when he was young.
The retired soccer star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria - is continuing a tradition started by his grandmother when he was growing up.
Discussing his festive plans, he said: ''We always spend Christmas in London with family. My gran used to make us watch the Queen's speech on Christmas Day, so that's the one thing I make sure I continue with my children.''
And Victoria admitted December 25 is always ''chaos'' in their house.
She said: ''Christmas Day is a great time for the kids - it's chaos in the house. Because I'm undoing boxes and trying to find batteries for Harper's toys, I don't have a lot of time to get ready.''
But New Year's Eve runs a lot more smoothly and she and her spouse like to get ''dressed up'' for some quality family time.
She added: ''We always spend New Year's Eve with the kids. It's a good time to get dressed up and let your hair down.''
No doubt the former Spice Girls singer will have a hangover cure on hand for New Year's Day as she recently admitted she was left with a ''sore head'' after a bash celebrating 10 years on her eponymous brand.
She said: ''I'm been so lucky that I've been to lots of amazing parties over the years.
''But recently, I celebrated 10 years of my brand with a great party with British Vogue and that felt really special.
''It was just after my S/S'19 catwalk show, during London Fashion Week and I was surrounded by friends and family.
''I had a very sore head the next morning.''
While the 44-year-old designer loves a good party, she also really enjoys the hours before, when she prepares for the evening ahead.
Asked her secret to getting ready for a big night, she said: ''Leave enough time! There's nothing worse than rushing around just before you have to leave.
''Enjoy it - sometimes the best part of going out is the getting ready.
''I find a glass of wine actually helps the preparation process.
''As for when I get home - shoes off. Immediately. Especially if I've been dancing.''
