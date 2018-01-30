David Beckham is moving back to the US without his family.

The 42-year-old retired soccer star - who currently lives in London - has revealed he's jetting across the pond later this year and setting up home in Miami in order to fulfill his dreams of managing his own club.

Speaking at a press conference in Miami, Florida, David said: ''I want to thank my family. Brooklyn and my wife Victoria, who is at home with the other kids.

''They've been through the good times and the bad times and I owe them everything.''

While David will no doubt see a lot of his eldest son Brooklyn, 18, as he's currently studying photographer at Parsons School of Design in New York, he'll be living apart from his wife Victoria and their other children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six.

The 43-year-old fashion designer will be living in London with the youngsters during school term time but will spend the summer holidays in Miami with David.

The hunk added: ''Whenever they [my family] can, they'll be coming over.''

And, although the former Spice Girls singer will be caring for the children on her own, she's looking forward to ''spending much more time'' in Miami throughout the year.

During the press conference, a video of Victoria was played and in the short clip, she said: ''We can't wait to be spending much more time in Miami.''

Harper added: ''Hi daddy, I can't wait to see your first football match!''

The former England captain has spent four years trying to get his MLF franchise - which he part owns with Bolivian entrepreneur Marcelo Claure - off the ground.

Speaking on Miami's Local 10 News station, he said: ''It has been a process. It's been painful at times. I think the fact that it has taken this long, the fact that it's taken four years actually has worked as a positive.

''I've always believed in the project. That's why, for me, I never gave up. I knew Miami was the city. I knew this was going to be special. There have been many (hurdles). I'm a persistent person and I don't like to lose.''