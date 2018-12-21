David Beckham is said to be in negotiations to become the first footballer to travel to space.

Pals of the 43-year-old star claim he has been mulling over the chance to be blasted into space after being approached by firms, and he could even kick a ball while he is in the cosmos.

A source said: ''It's something that David has talked about for quite a while.

''It has been mooted in the past but now space travel is becoming a more realistic prospect it could be a reality.

''Some of David's kids have been talking about it and think it would be pretty cool.''

However, David - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria Beckham, 44 - is said to be ''very nervous'' about the possibility of going to infinity and beyond.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''There aren't many things he hasn't done but this would be on another level - although he has admitted privately he's very nervous about it.''

Space flight companies, such as Virgin Galactic, are said to be on the lookout for stars to blast off, and David is thought to be one name eyed for a potential sponsorship deal.

This comes after David previously admitted he would consider becoming an astronaut and taking a trip to the Moon.

Speaking in May 2005, while playing for Real Madrid, he was asked by Spanish radio station Onda Cero if he would ever fancy a jaunt to the astronomical body, and the former England captain admitted it would be ''an experience'' if he ever got the opportunity to do so.