David Beckham, Iggy Pop, and Kylie Minogue are among the big winners at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards.
David Beckham, Iggy Pop, and Kylie Minogue are among the big winners at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards.
The annual award ceremony hosted by GQ magazine took place at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday (03.09.19) and saw the likes of football legend David and musicians Iggy and Kylie walk away with some of the top gongs.
David was named the recipient of the prestigious Editor's Special Award ahead of the actual ceremony and was presented with the trophy during the evening, which he was given in recognition of his ongoing projects in fashion, football, and philanthropy.
The Lifetime Achievement award was bagged by 'Lust For Life' hitmaker Iggy, while Kylie was given the Icon award to commemorate her performance at Glastonbury this year, which came 14 years after ill health forced her to cancel a previously scheduled headline slot at the iconic festival.
Other big winners included Sir Ian McKellen, who won the Legend award for his services to film and theatre, and 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden, who was named this year's Most Stylish Man.
The Inspiration award was handed to the England Lionesses for their performance during the women's World Cup - which shattered viewing records and inspired women across the country - while England's One Day cricket team was collectively named Sportsmen of the year for their victory in the Cricket World Cup, which secured the trophy for England for the first time in history.
George Ezra is this year's Live Act of the year, while The 1975 are Band of the Year, Stormzy is Solo Artist of the Year, and Dave is the winner of Breakthrough Music Act.
Taron Egerton was named Actor of the Year, Nicole Kidman is Actress of the Year, and Andrew Scott gave this year's Standout Performance.
GQ Men of the Year Awards full winners list:
Editor's Special Award
David Beckham
Most Stylish Man
Richard Madden
Inspiration of the Year
The England Lionesses
Lifetime Achievement Award
Iggy Pop
Designer of the Year
Kim Jones
Actor of the Year
Taron Egerton
Breakthrough Music Act
Dave
Live Act of the Year
George Ezra
Artist of the Year
Ai Weiwei
Writer of the Year
James Ellroy
Icon Award
Kylie Minogue
Sportsmen of the Year
The England One Day Cricket Team
Actress of the Year
Nicole Kidman
Standout Performance
Andrew Scott
Politician of the Year
Rory Stewart
Game Changer of the Year
Greta Thunberg
Solo Artist of the Year
Stormzy
Legend Award
Sir Ian McKellen
Band of the Year
The 1975
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...