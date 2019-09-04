David Beckham, Iggy Pop, and Kylie Minogue are among the big winners at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The annual award ceremony hosted by GQ magazine took place at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday (03.09.19) and saw the likes of football legend David and musicians Iggy and Kylie walk away with some of the top gongs.

David was named the recipient of the prestigious Editor's Special Award ahead of the actual ceremony and was presented with the trophy during the evening, which he was given in recognition of his ongoing projects in fashion, football, and philanthropy.

The Lifetime Achievement award was bagged by 'Lust For Life' hitmaker Iggy, while Kylie was given the Icon award to commemorate her performance at Glastonbury this year, which came 14 years after ill health forced her to cancel a previously scheduled headline slot at the iconic festival.

Other big winners included Sir Ian McKellen, who won the Legend award for his services to film and theatre, and 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden, who was named this year's Most Stylish Man.

The Inspiration award was handed to the England Lionesses for their performance during the women's World Cup - which shattered viewing records and inspired women across the country - while England's One Day cricket team was collectively named Sportsmen of the year for their victory in the Cricket World Cup, which secured the trophy for England for the first time in history.

George Ezra is this year's Live Act of the year, while The 1975 are Band of the Year, Stormzy is Solo Artist of the Year, and Dave is the winner of Breakthrough Music Act.

Taron Egerton was named Actor of the Year, Nicole Kidman is Actress of the Year, and Andrew Scott gave this year's Standout Performance.

GQ Men of the Year Awards full winners list:

Editor's Special Award

David Beckham

Most Stylish Man

Richard Madden

Inspiration of the Year

The England Lionesses

Lifetime Achievement Award

Iggy Pop

Designer of the Year

Kim Jones

Actor of the Year

Taron Egerton

Breakthrough Music Act

Dave

Live Act of the Year

George Ezra

Artist of the Year

Ai Weiwei

Writer of the Year

James Ellroy

Icon Award

Kylie Minogue

Sportsmen of the Year

The England One Day Cricket Team

Actress of the Year

Nicole Kidman

Standout Performance

Andrew Scott

Politician of the Year

Rory Stewart

Game Changer of the Year

Greta Thunberg

Solo Artist of the Year

Stormzy

Legend Award

Sir Ian McKellen

Band of the Year

The 1975