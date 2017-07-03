David Beckham kisses all of his children on the lips.

The 42-year-old retired soccer star was recently criticised for posting an Instagram shot of himself kissing his five-year-old daughter Harper on the lips - but David has admitted he does the same with all of his kids.

David - who also has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, with his wife Victoria - shared: ''I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips.''

But on reflection, David admitted Brooklyn may have grown a bit too old to receive a peck from his dad.

He explained: ''Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

''But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children.

''We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them.''

Meanwhile, David also revealed his three sons have already developed a protective attitude towards their little sister.

The ex-soccer star confessed he's dreading the day Harper starts dating, but he knows the boys will be on hand to help him out.

David said: ''Luckily, she's got three older brothers as well. So once she starts dating, that person will have to go through an inspection with her brothers [and] her dad. It'll be tough.''

And despite the stresses of parenthood, David relishes the challenge.

Speaking in a Facebook Live, David said: ''Having children is the most special thing in the world.

''You don't love any of them any more than any of the others. It's just different, you know. The boys are very protective over her, and obviously so am I, as you can tell.''